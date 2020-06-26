Nouria Acquires Branded Fuel Distributorship Business from Roberts Energy

The acquisition adds further scale to Nouria’s wholesale fuel network and expands its geographic footprint and branded fuel distributorship business into the New York and Connecticut markets.

Nouria announced that it has acquired the branded fuel distributorship business from Roberts Energy, a supplier of motor fuels and heating fuels to commercial end-users, wholesale customers and unbranded retailers.

Roberts Energy specializes in helping customers manage fuel costs through risk management products, inventory management and innovative equipment and technology solutions. Roberts Energy has been supplying fuel to businesses for over 90 years.

Additionally under the terms of the deal, Nouria’s transport business, J&S Oil, will now become part of Roberts Energy’s sister company, Brown Bear Transportation.

This strategic acquisition adds further scale to Nouria’s wholesale fuel network and expands its geographic footprint and branded fuel distributorship business into the important New York and Connecticut markets. The transaction brings the number of its dealer network to more than 200, located throughout New England and New York.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our new wholesale customers with an exceptional level of support and superior service. We want to partner with our customers to help them tackle their business challenges and grow their business. I’m very pleased to welcome our new dealers to the Nouria family,” said Tony El-Nemr, President and CEO of Nouria Energy Corporation. “The acquisition of the branded fuel business comes at a time when Nouria is solidly positioned for substantial growth” said El-Nemr. “This deal enhances our business profile with added revenue diversification and profit streams backed by strong c-store operations and an industry best car wash network.”

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family-owned and operated convenience store and fuel retailer. The company owns 150 convenience store locations in five New England states of which 123 are company operated and supplies fuel to more than 200 commission, leased and open dealers through its Wholesale Fuel arm.

The company also owns and operates 52 car wash locations, most of which operate under its Golden Nozzle brand. Nouria’s wholesale division offers its customers a lineup of leading fuel brands: Shell, Mobil, Irving, Gulf, Valero, Citgo, Phillips 66 and Sunoco branded fuels, as well as unbranded fuel.