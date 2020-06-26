Stewart’s Brings Back ‘Civility’ Ice Cream

To promote politeness and courtesy, starting June 29, customers can get the flavor at Stewart's cone counter.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops announced that its Civility Ice Cream flavor — sweet, smooth vanilla ice cream with salty caramel swirls — is making a return at the cone counter starting June 29.

With a world divided, Stewart’s thought everyone could use a scoop of Civility (ice cream).

“After all,” the company said, “nice people make people nicer, and the nicest people usually have a cone in their hand.”

Civility is a formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech. Ice cream naturally creates a fun experience, and Stewart’s is hoping a scoop of Civility will help to encourage politeness and courtesy among one another.

“The best way to lick this problem is with nice people and ice cream cones,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

On July 1, customers can enjoy a 50-cent single-scoop cone — a of Civility or any flavor at the cone counter.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.