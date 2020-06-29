ExxonMobil Offers 3% Daily Cash Back on Apple Card

Exxon and Mobil consumers can use Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to pay for fuel at the pump, so they can avoid inserting their card and touching buttons.

ExxonMobil announced it’s the only fuel provider to offer 3% Daily Cash back when using Apple Card with Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations.

3% Daily Cash is now available on fuel, car washes and convenience store purchases at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S.

Exxon and Mobil consumers can use Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to pay for fuel at the pump, so they can avoid inserting their card and touching buttons — all while earning 3% Daily Cash back.

To make a convenience store purchase at check-out using Apple Card with Apple Pay, customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

With the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, consumers will also earn points towards future savings through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program. Consumers using the app can save on fuel and convenience store purchases while also receiving bonus savings through special in-app promotions, spanning national offers to local rewards tailored just for them.

Apple Card provides a new level of security and privacy. The unique security and privacy architecture created for Apple Card means Apple doesn’t know where a customer shopped, what they bought or how much they paid.

ExxonMobil has a strong history of innovation at the pump, debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s and launching radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s. ExxonMobil was additionally the first major fuel retailer to implement mobile payment options at the pump throughout the majority of its U.S. network, with the launch of the Speedpass+ app in 2016 (now, Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app).