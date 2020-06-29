Podcast: AiFi’s NanoStore and Autonomous Checkout

CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Steve Gu, CEO and co-founder of AiFi, to learn more about NanoStore and the future of autonomous checkout. AiFi designed and built the NanoStore — a fully automated, container-sized, checkout-free store that spans 160 square feet to showcase its platform. NanoStore is currently deployed with partners in locations worldwide. Designed with ease of deployment in mind, the NanoStore, being container sized can be packed up and shipped across the globe and branded as desired. Gu shares more about how the technology works, what retailers need to know and how autonomous checkout is helping in the age of COVID-19.