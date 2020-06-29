QuickChek Opens New Fresh Convenience Market

The 6,298–square-foot store in Brentwood, N.Y., offers the company’s innovative 'Fresh to Go' design with more than 50% of the store dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items.

In addition to delicious subs and fresh-brewed coffee, the newest QuickChek in Long Island, N.Y., will also provide easy access for one-stop shopping for fresh food, meal solutions, fuel and essential household products.

The fresh convenience chain opened a 6,298–square-foot store located at 648 Motor Parkway in Brentwood, N.Y., on June 23, continuing the family-owned company’s expansion in Suffolk County.

The new store offers the company’s innovative ‘Fresh to Go’ design that meets the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper with more than 50% of the store dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items for busy people on the go. Well-spaced food displays, wide aisles, mobile ordering and curbside pickup add further convenience for today’s needs in a clean, safe and healthy shopping environment.

“Our goal is to make a difference in people’s everyday lives and make your life easier with the fresh products, services, and household items you want, whether it’s a freshly-prepared sub, our guaranteed fresh-brewed coffee, paper goods or fuel, and get you on your way fast,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

New store design and innovation features include:

Sleek open concept layout features well-spaced stand-alone food displays with consumer-friendly expansive wide aisles

Extensive displays of freshly-made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items

New streamlined signature menu featuring delicious restaurant-quality 6-inch subs and 12-inch premium original recipe sub sandwiches, made with the finest ingredients and providing more value

A wide selection of healthy baked snacks and salads

Self-checkout counters, mobile ordering and curbside pickup provide a safe and healthy shopping experience

The new store is open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create delicious made-to-order breakfast items and oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, sandwiches, wraps and salads. They can also personalize hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night as people’s schedules continue to change.

With a professional chef heading its culinary team, QuickChek’s new chef-crafted, restaurant-quality subs feature more meat and more proteins served on bakery-fresh bread while emphasizing seasonal flavors.

The new top-of-the-line, higher-quality menu further establishes QuickChek’s position as the foodservice destination in the New York metropolitan area and complements its award-winning fresh-brewed hot coffee and iced coffee program.

Amenities in the new store include no-fee ATMs which provide additional added-value to consumers; six gas pumps/12 fueling positions offering high-quality fuel at value prices; and 40 parking spaces.

Fast, friendly service provided by locally hired team members, self-checkout counters (an industry first), an expanding mobile ordering menu through the QuickChek mobile app, a new curbside pickup option, and coming soon, DoorDash delivery, all further meet the needs of today’s shopper.

Consumers can enjoy additional convenience and savings at any of the company’s 160 store locations throughout Long Island, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey by downloading the QuickChek mobile app at www.quickchek.com.

The new store continues the company’s expansion in Suffolk County following recent store openings in Bohemia in February and Commack this past October. QuickChek has doubled its presence on Long Island in the past two years and now has six fresh convenience market locations in Suffolk and Nassau Counties.