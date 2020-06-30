CEFCO Opens New Texas Store Featuring CEFCO Kitchen

The Nolanville, Texas, location features a wide variety of hot and cold food items, including 'Fresh Yo' self-service frozen yogurt and CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos.

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand opening of its newest store, located at 133 West Central Expressway in Nolanville, Texas.

This is CEFCO’s second ground-up build in 2020.

CEFCO customers will be pleased to find a wide variety of hot and cold food items, including ‘Fresh Yo’ self-service frozen yogurt and CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos. This is the second store to include CEFCO Kitchen and the made-to-order concept.

Conveniently situated on Airport Road, this location has a combined square footage of 5,998 square feet on a lot size of about two acres. It features eight MPDs, all of which include Ethanol Free fuel.

“We are very excited to open our newest store in Nolanville,” said Kevin Kennemer, Regional Vice President of Operations. “This location will include our new CEFCO Kitchen with a variety of food and beverage options, including Fresh Chicken Tenders and our made-to-order burritos. We look forward to continuing to serve the Nolanville community.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.