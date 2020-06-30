MAPCO Launches New App With Mobile Pay, Increased Rewards

The app enables customers to pay both at the pump and in-store with Mobile Pay by securely adding their credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or MAPCO’s new private label debit program, MAPCO Better Debit.

MAPCO, which operates 344 locations throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has launched its new mobile app with an exciting catalog of rewards and the ability to pay directly through the app, making fueling up and redeeming points even easier for customers.

The new app enables customers to pay both at the pump and in-store with Mobile Pay by securely adding their credit card, debit card, Apple Pay (available outside only), Google Pay or MAPCO’s new private label debit program, MAPCO Better Debit. Users who pay with MAPCO Better Debit will save five cents per gallon off the listed price.

“With the new MAPCO app, we are offering our guests an additional point of contact where they can give us their feedback, find great deals and complete their transactions more conveniently than ever,” said Claudio Daguerressar, VP of Marketing, MAPCO. “It also provides an additional layer of safety and automatically links to each guest’s MY Reward$ account so they can easily earn points without having to swipe their loyalty program card.”

The app replaces MAPCO’s previous mobile app and has a fresh new look that allows MY Reward$ members to track their points and unlock products from the Reward$ Catalog more easily than ever before. The home screen shows users the latest promotions available at MAPCO stores and offers direct access to a customer feedback portal.

Additionally, customers can check the fuel price and what services are available at each MAPCO location, as well as get directions to each store via Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze.

The mobile app is another way MAPCO continues to deliver “Convenience You Can TRUST” while safeguarding guests and team members with enhanced health and safety protocols. Most recently, the company launched its Full Service+ touchless fueling program at select stores in Tennessee and Alabama and partnered with DoorDash to bring MAPCO favorites to guest’s homes in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.

Additionally, all stores employ rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations. To learn more about MAPCO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit mapcorewards.com/coronavirus-safety.

At all MAPCO stores, customers can take advantage of MAPCO’s value-driven MY Reward$ loyalty program. New members enjoy 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas and then everyday rewards like three cents off every gallon of gas, redeeming points for exclusive offers and limited-time promotions.

With more than 3,200 employees, MAPCO operates 344 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of nearly 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.