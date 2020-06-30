National Confectioners Association Updates Branding, Website

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has revealed a new visual identity and refreshed website as part of its five-year strategic plan, titled ‘Thrive in 2025.’

The new brand includes bright, candy-colored hues that capture the fun and unique nature of the confectionery industry and give a stylized take on the classic treats enjoyed by millions of Americans each year.

“Our updated visual identity modernizes our look and aligns NCA’s brand with the engaging and vibrant companies and products we represent,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “This new look and feel brings to life the joy and sweetness associated with the confectionery industry and more accurately reflects the powerful confectionery brands that drive a strong economic impact in cities and towns across the country.”

The new brand is visible on NCA’s refreshed website, which features a streamlined layout and updated content dedicated to communicating NCA’s policy priorities and providing resources for its member companies.

The association’s new brand will also be reflected at future NCA signature events, in its annual report and in the next iteration of its annual Sweet Insights: State of Treating report that is released each spring. Fans of The Sweet Life, NCA’s award-winning streaming series, will see the new brand come to life in episodes debuting later this year.

NCA’s new visual identity is an integral component of NCA’s “Thrive in 2025” strategic plan, which outlines priorities for the association over the next five years, as well as its new mission and vision. The “Thrive in 2025” strategic plan builds on NCA’s demonstrated advocacy, engagement and leadership and focuses on distinguishing and differentiating the association in Washington by building a positive brand identity for the industry, among other priorities.

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country.