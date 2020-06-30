Rutter’s Reopens Video Gaming Rooms

Rutter’s has taken precautions to keep customers safe, including plexiglass between machines, hand sanitizer in the rooms and stickers designating where to wait for a machine to open.

With nearly all of Pennsylvania’s counties working to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, York, Pa.-based Rutter’s has reopened its Video Gaming Rooms to customers.

During this reopening, Rutter’s has taken precautions to keep its customers safe, including plexiglass between machines, hand sanitizer in the rooms and stickers designating where to wait for a machine to open.

These safety measures are in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guidelines for video gaming rooms. In addition to Pennsylvania Gaming Control safety protocols, Rutter’s continue to follow CDC recommendations and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines throughout its stores.

“We are excited to be providing entertainment for our customers once again. However, the health and safety of everyone in our stores continues to be our top priority,” states Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are operating our Video Gaming Rooms in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulations and guidelines to help promote a fun and safe experience.”

With all of Rutter’s current 14 gaming rooms now open again, and more slated to be opened in the coming months, customers will again be able to enjoy all that the award-winning chain has to offer.

All Rutter’s licensed Video Gaming Rooms operate 24 hours a day, to those 21 years of age and older. Customers in the rooms are also able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food, drinks and adult beverages while playing. If you feel that you may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.