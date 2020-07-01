Cliff’s Local Market Store Manager Named CITGO MDA Program Regional Top Seller

With the help of its community and employees, Janene Burmaster's store raised $6,774 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

This spring, Cliff’s Local Market partnered with CITGO and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for the 2020 Shamrock Campaign, raising a total of $44,715, a combined record for the companies.

Since 2010, Cliff’s and Clifford Fuel Co. have jointly raised a total of $339,589 to help fight muscular dystrophy and improve the lives of children with the disease.

In addition, Cliff’s Ilion, N.Y., store manager, Janene Burmaster, was recognized by CITGO as the top selling manager in the entire Northeastern region.

The region covers participating CITGO stores across 12 states. With the help of its community and employees, the store raised $6,774 for the MDA.

Burmaster has been with Cliff’s for 10 years, 7.5 years as the Ilion, N.Y., store manager. Burmaster is overjoyed to be recognized with this award and is proud to be part of a community that works together to support change in the lives of such deserving children.

“It’s a great campaign that we are always excited about each year,” she said. “We love that we are creating smiles for kids.”

With help from generous patrons across Central New York, the money raised by Burmaster, her staff and other Cliff’s stores sends local children with Muscular Dystrophy to summer camp where they can live beyond limits and enjoy activities such as swimming, zip-lining, horseback riding and more.