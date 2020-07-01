NAG & YEO Conferences Are Going Virtual!

Make plans to join the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization (YEO) as the conference moves to a virtual format.

As the country continues to get back to normal, the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization (YEO) are moving forward with the 2020 Conference, but it will have a different look and feel.

The virtual format of the conference will include educational sessions, our popular Information Exchanges and best-in-class convenience store tours, but we will spread the experience out over eight weeks beginning July 29 and continuing every Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST through Sept. 16.

The content presented during the 2020 NAG/YEO Virtual Conference will be focused on information you need right now, such as:

Operating after COVID-19

Effective Leadership Methods

Employee Recruiting and Retention

Emerging Trends

And more!

Register now.

NAG and YEO provide the convenience store industry one of the most exclusive environments for small, mid-sized and family-owned retailers to interact with each other and share ideas. We look forward to working with you to present new ideas, celebrate your achievements and identify retail solutions to drive sales and profits during the virtual NAG/YEO Conference.