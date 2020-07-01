QuickChek Supports Local Food Bank

Continuing its efforts to support its local communities, a team of volunteers from QuickChek packed 19,350 meals to aid the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Emergency Box Program.

Fourteen volunteers from the fresh convenience market chain’s corporate headquarters in Whitehouse Station, N.J., and from local QuickChek stores spent two hours packing 774 emergency meal kits. Each meal kit consists of boxes of food to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Each box can then be safely placed directly into someone’s car with no direct contact with the food items.

“We are always greatly appreciative of QuickChek’s support but this is just an amazing result,” said Faye Kuhn, Director of Volunteer Services at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

Volunteering assists the food bank in its efforts as its staff continues to work around the clock 24 hours a day packing food, sanitizing and restocking during the pandemic.

Between March and May 2020, the Community FoodBank has distributed the equivalent of 18.4 million meals. Twenty percent of the food distributed has been fresh produce as the food bank continues to deal with hunger as a health issue.

The food bank is also distributing grab-and-go meals to children at summer meal and after-school program sites.

QuickChek enjoys a long history of giving back to the neighborhoods and communities it serves. The family-owned company has raised millions of dollars to support a variety of causes benefiting children, families and military veterans and actively supports community food banks across New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

“Our stores have remained open throughout the pandemic as an essential business and as an essential part of our local communities to meet people’s needs for fresh food, products and services in a safe shopping environment,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. “We’re proud to support the Community FoodBank throughout the year and through the volunteer efforts of our team members, help our neighbors in need during this crisis.”

In addition to supplying much-need manpower through volunteer days at various food banks, QuickChek has raised more than $761,000 in the five years it has been a partner of the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign that takes place ahead of the winter holidays each year.