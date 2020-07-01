Thorntons Launches Summer Travel Sweepstakes

The c-store chain partnered with the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., to offer two different prize packages for Thorntons Refreshing Rewards Guests.

Thorntons is teaming up with the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., to reward its loyal customers with a summer getaway.

The ‘Fuel Your Love for Travel Sweepstakes’ offers an ultimate prize package at Louisville’s landmark waterfront hotel for four lucky Thorntons Refreshing Rewards Guests. The prize package includes:

A three-night stay at the recently renovated Galt House Hotel

$50 credit to Walker’s Exchange, a Louisville original restaurant inspired by Louisville’s first full service restaurant

$200 Thorntons gift card

Pre-paid overnight parking

Thorntons Refreshing Rewards Guests can enter the sweepstakes through the Refreshing Rewards app by simply clicking on the yellow ‘Fuel Your Love for Travel’ icon. Customers can download the app and join Refreshing Rewards to receive valuable rewards including the chance to enter this sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes entry is available July 1 to Sept. 8. Winners will be notified after Sept. 10.

Thorntons and The Galt House Hotel are also offering a special getaway package. The Fuel Your Love for Travel Package includes:

Overnight accommodations at The Galt House Hotel

Daily credit for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Walker’s Exchange

$25 Thorntons gift card

Pre-paid overnight parking

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.