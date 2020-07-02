Medterra Broad Spectrum Tinctures incorporate other components of the hemp plant in addition to CBD — including CBG, CBC, CBN and CBDV, which all embody their own benefits and work collectively to enhance the desired effects of CBD. Each bottle contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night. Made from hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, all of Medterra’s products are guaranteed THC-free, non-GMO and are void of any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s Broad Spectrum Tinctures are available in strengths of 1,000mg ($59.99) and 2,000mg ($99.99) with new flavors of Citrus and Strawberry Mint, as well as an unflavored variation.

