July 2020 Issue: 2020 Chains to Watch

CITGO, Charge Up and Dandy Mini Marts head this year’s class of innovative chains energizing and expanding their brands.

In just 10 short years, Charge Up has grown from a singlestore operation to a 40-store chain with locations in Texas and Louisiana, with a goal of reaching 50 sites by 2021.Young executive entrepreneur Irfan Tejani, the founder, president and CEO of Tejani Holdings Inc., the parent company of Charge Up, has his eye on extensive growth through 2021 and beyond. Having arrived at 40 locations through a series of acquisitions, Charge Up is now set to reimage and renovate its stores, while continuing to grow organically through acquisitions and setting its sights on ground-up builds. Simultaneously, the chain is planning to expand its foodservice offering, launch a new loyalty program, delve into electric vehicle (EV) charging, brand its deli program and car washes, and innovate with new technology. For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Charge Up as a Chain to Watch in 2020.

Not many retail brands survive for 110 years, but CITGO has not only weathered the competition, it is refreshing its brand image to meet the challenges of a new generation. Today, the Texas-based oil company operates more than 4,600 stores coast to coast and has its sights sets on growing its marketer program over the next 12-24 months. As CITGO continues to evolve and upgrade, CStore Decisions is recognizing the CITGO brand as a Chain to Watch.

Amid challenges including a global pandemic, Dandy Mini Marts is not only moving forward but innovating on the daily — opening new stores, adding a loyalty program and app, and continuously updating its foodservice offering. All the while, the chain is staying true to its core values as a family-owned and operated c-store. For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Dandy Mini Marts as a Chain to Watch.