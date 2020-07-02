Rutter’s Adds Spirits to West Virginia Location

In addition to beer and wine, customers will have a wide variety of bottled spirits options, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s added spirits to its Inwood, W.Va., location, making it the chain’s first store with this expanded offering.

Along with an already extensive beer and wine offering, the store will feature an assortment of over 800 different options, in a room specifically built to sell all of the store’s adult beverage products. Customers will have a wide variety of options in bottled spirits, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails and wine, with chilled selections available, and Rutter’s 29-degree beer cave.

“We’re very excited to offer spirits to our customers in West Virginia, which we’re unable to do in our home state of Pennsylvania,” stated Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of Marketing. “We’re confident spirits customers will enjoy the convenience, variety, and award-winning customer service Rutter’s will provide to them.”

Earlier this year, Rutter’s won a West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration auction for the 10-year license, which allows it to sell spirits at their location. The store is located off of I-81 at 5021 Tabler Station Rd, Inwood, W.Va., 25428.

The store’s spirits hours are:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.