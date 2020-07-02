Wawa Hosts First-Ever Virtual Hoagie Day

Wawa hosted its first-ever virtual Hoagie Day Event on July 1 as part of this year’s entirely virtual and free Welcome America Celebration.

This year’s Hoagie Day expanded beyond Philadelphia through a mix of virtual and in-person events designed to honor local heroes while continuing Wawa’s tradition of giving back. For the first time in its 28-year history, Hoagie Day featured participation from all 900 Wawa stores.

Built by associates across Wawa’s six-state operating area and Washington DC, more than 45,000 hoagies were donated to local community heroes and organizations, first responders, healthcare heroes and facilities, and veterans’ associations.

Throughout the day, all communities were invited to join in and participate in Hoagie Day virtually through a special Hoagie Day video showcasing Wawa’s company-wide hoagie build, as well as heartfelt delivery drop-offs and receptions by local first responders, frontline healthcare workers, volunteers and veterans

“Hoagie Day is an annual Wawa tradition that all of us look forward to with great anticipation, and while this year may be a little different, we can’t wait to celebrate and expand on this event in new and exciting ways,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. “This year, we couldn’t be more excited to recognize our local heroes, help fight hunger, and celebrate our tradition of giving back and bringing customers together through digital formats. As we enter our 11th year as title sponsor for Wawa Welcome America and our 28th year celebrating Hoagie Day, we are honored to help bring this one-of-a-kind celebration into all of our customers’ communities.”

At 11:45 a.m. on July 1, 2020, Wawa released a special Wawa Hoagie Day video on NBC 10’s Philly Live show, followed by a mass distribution on WelcomeAmerica.com and Wawa social media channels showcasing highlights of the day. The video includes: