Growth Energy Urges EPA to Combat Particulate Emissions With Low-Carbon Ethanol

Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the agency’s review of the national ambient air quality standards for particulate matter (PM NAAQS).

“Through multiple rulemakings at EPA over the last decade including those on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and the Tier 3 fuel regulation, Growth Energy has submitted a wealth of data to further support the conclusion that ethanol decreases harmful particulate emissions,” Bliley said in his comments. “We think this is a critical opportunity for the agency to review this data as it reviews the PM NAAQS standards.”

This brief letter to EPA reiterates previous comments submitted by Growth Energy to EPA in May, urging its Science Advisory Board to examine the impact of toxic gasoline additives on respiratory health, as well as the potential benefits offered by bio-based alternatives like ethanol.

Read the comments on PM NAAQS here.

