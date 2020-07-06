Kum & Go, Budweiser Launch Limited-Edition Merchandise

All proceeds from the sales will go toward educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled soldiers.

Kum & Go and Budweiser launched their first-ever merchandise collaboration — a limited-edition t-shirt and tank top.

As part of Budweiser’s partnership with Folds of Honor, all proceeds from the sales will go toward educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled soldiers.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth its singular mission: to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children to America’s fallen and disable service-members.

Kum & Go is proud to partner with Budweiser, a company that has raised $14 million as of this year in support of Folds of Honor.

“This partnership is about celebrating our country and two iconic American brands creating a fun way to support our veterans,” said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause.

The special “Kum & Go Drink a Budweiser” limited-edition t-shirt and tank in its iconic red, white and blue color scheme is part of a bigger summer campaign in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, who — for every case of Budweiser sold at Kum & Go — will donate $1 to Folds of Honor. In September, Folds of Honor will provide scholarships to two recipients in honor and appreciation of their service.

For 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.