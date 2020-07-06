Royal Hawaiian Orchards announced the introduction of a new 24-ounce bag of Sea Salt macadamia nuts. The family-friendly sized bag will provide a healthy snack option for those spending quality time with loved ones at home. The Sea Salt seasoned macadamia nuts have been a staple within the Royal Hawaiian Orchards product line for many years and continues to prove itself as a fan favorite. While still available in the four-ounce bag, the new 24-ounce option is available online and in select retail locations.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards/MacFarms

www.royalhawaiianorchards.com

www.macfarms.com