Introducing Nature Valley PACKED Sustained Energy Bar from General Mills Convenience, a new bar packed with creamy nut butter, crunchy nuts and seeds and chewy dried fruit. The multi-texture bars give convenience store retailers an exciting option for consumers looking for a substantial snack made from real-food ingredients. Available in two varieties (Peanut Butter & Cranberry and Almond Butter & Blueberry), Nature Valley PACKED Bars are the latest addition to a suite of bars that General Mills offers to help retailers appeal to consumers’ diverse needs and preferences. The 1.7-ounce size bar comes 12 units per carton with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.29.

