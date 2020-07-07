Gelato-Inspired Chocolates

Sugarfina’s new Gelato Candy Collection is a playful and fun way to celebrate la dolce vita — the sweet life. Indulge in four new gelato-inspired chocolate dragées that are available in refreshing flavors of Stracciatella, Salted Caramel, Mint Chip and Strawberry. Sugarfina’s candy version of your favorite scoop is the perfect way to celebrate the height of summer and National Ice Cream Month this July. Sugarfina’s Gelato Candies are packaged in individual ice cream cups — a fun new take on Sugarfina’s classic Candy Cubes — and are the perfect treat for gift-givers and self-treaters alike.

Sugarfina

www.sugarfina.com