Dover Fueling Solutions Adds Source North America to its Team of North American Distributors

The addition means retail fueling operators across the country will be ensured access to the full Dover Fueling Solutions portfolio of products.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has welcomed Source North America Corporation to its family of exemplary DFS distributors.

Since its founding in 1979, Source North America has provided customers with innovative product solutions that include point-of-sale (POS) and fuel management, piping and containment systems, canopy lighting, storage tanks and equipment, and submersible pumps, as well as trailer delivery logistics, e-commerce and expertise about the fuel industry. Additionally, Source North America offers comprehensive fuel site planning through its SOLUTIONS Design Group.

“DFS has shown its dedication to the market segment and innovation with technological advances on multiple fronts,” said Source North America CEO and President Glen Corkill, “and we are extremely excited at the prospect of building and strengthening a mutually productive long-term relationship with Dover Fueling Solutions.”

“With Source North America joining DFS’ excellent network of distributors, retail fueling operators across the country will be ensured access to the full Dover Fueling Solutions portfolio of products,” said Kendra Keller, General Manager and Vice President of DFS, North America. “We look forward to the new opportunities this relationship brings to further our mission of being a leading provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries.”

DFS, part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.