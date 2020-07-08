Snack Cake Collaborations

Snack food brand Mrs. Freshley’s has announced three brand-new treats in collaboration with Hershey’s, Reese’s and Oreo, now available at convenience stores and other retailers. Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe HERSHEY’S Triple Chocolate Cakes are made with real Hershey’s cocoa and come in six-count family packs, containing individually wrapped packages. Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe REESE’S Peanut Butter Flavored Cupcakes are made with peanut butter flavored icing and a Reese’s peanut butter filling. They are available in six-count family packs, which contain individually wrapped cupcakes. And Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe OREO Mini Brownies are made with real OREO cookie pieces and are also available in six-count family packs, which include six individually wrapped packs of three mini brownies. The suggested retail price (SRP) for all three products is $2.86.

Mrs. Freshley’s

www.mrsfreshleys.com