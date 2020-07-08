VERC Wins ‘Best of Plymouth’ Award for Thirteen Consecutive Year

VERC Enterprises announced receipt of the 2020 Best of Plymouth Award in the Convenience Stores category, an honor it has taken for thirteen consecutive years.

The Plymouth Award Program annually identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These businesses are recognized for their proven ability to enhance the positive image of small business service to their customers and community and who have demonstrated the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to select the winners in each category. The 2020 Plymouth Award Program focused on quality, not quantity. Award recipients were determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Plymouth Award Program and data provided by third parties.

“It is an honor to once again receive the Best of Plymouth Award in the Convenience Stores category,” said Jim Fitzgerald, President of VERC Enterprises. “This distinction makes everyone in our fine professional family proud; our commitment to the communities we serve is steadfast.”

VERC Enterprises is a leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with 33 locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 46 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, Mass. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s President.

With more than 350 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), and has more than 20% of its workforces comprised of IDD (Intellectually/Developmentally Disabled) citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated.