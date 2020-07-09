CStore Decisions

Couche-Tard Reportedly Selling 1,250 Locations Ahead of Potential Speedway Acquisition

Reports cite possible antitrust concerns ahead of its potential acquisition of Speedway chain from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

According to the New York Post, Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard is planning to sell 1,250 of its locations over possible antitrust concerns ahead of a potential acquisition of the Speedway chain from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Couche-Tard is expecting to raise about $4 billion with the sale, the New York Post reports.

MPC had been planning to spin off Speedway into an independent, publicly traded company but has moved the target date for the separation from fourth-quarter 2020 to “early 2021” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, MPC also began exploring a sale of Speedway rather than a spinoff, and attracted several other major buyers, including Seven & I Holdings, the Japan-based owner of 7-Eleven, as well as U.K.-based EG Group. Then, in June, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had begun negotiations with Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard may be looking to appease the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), according to the New York Post, which could be concerned that a combination of the two chains could raise food prices at those locations, especially during a time when fewer people are going out to eat.

The company wants to tread lightly with the FTC, one source told the New York Post, as it was recently forced to pay a $3.5 million penalty over allegations that it had violated a 2018 order requiring it to sell 10 stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin after a smaller acquisition.

Last month, analysts at Barclays estimated that Couche-Tard, which also owns 500 Holiday gas stations in the Upper Midwest, may have to divest 1,036 Speedway stores in a merger if the FTC forbids it from owning more than 35% of c-stores in any given market.

