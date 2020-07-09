Twang Celebrates National Michelada Day

The popular beer cocktail is native to Mexico, popular in Texas, and quickly gaining notoriety throughout the U.S.

Twang, a family-owned company and manufacturer of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasonings, is making celebrating National Michelada Day on July 12 easy.

In 2019, Twang launched its popular Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix, a high-quality, tomato-based blend used to quickly and conveniently create the perfect michelada — the popular beer cocktail that is native to Mexico, popular in Texas, and quickly gaining notoriety throughout the U.S. The prepared mix works best with Mexican beers and domestic lagers and is commonly referred to as a milder version of its American cousin, the Bloody Mary.

This year, Twang introduced its Twang Reserve Michelada Rimming Salt to make enjoying a michelada even easier. This is the perfect drink to create at home during the quarantine, and the steps are simple: