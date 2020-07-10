GPM Adds Gaming Machines to 60 Stores

Customers at fas mart, Apple Market and Roadrunner Markets can put their skills to the test with interactive games.

GPM Investments brand-new skill gaming terminals are now available at 60 Virginia fas mart, Apple Market and Roadrunner Markets stores.

Customers stopping by to fuel up or coming in to grab their favorite beverage, candy or snack can put their skills to the test with interactive games.

Gaming terminals are now available and waiting for customers to play during regular store hours. To protect our customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plexiglass has been placed between each machine for your safety. Store associates are also wiping down all machines after each player.

GPM Investments LLC, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business. The company, based in Richmond, Va., currently operates or supplies fuel to approximately 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and Wisconsin.

Its stores offer a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.