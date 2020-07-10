Organic Rice Snack

Organic Crunchy Rice Rollers are a healthy, better-for-you snack made with organic whole grain brown rice, organic brown rice syrup, organic cane sugar, agar and freeze-dried organic fruit and organic flavors. They’re perfect for grab-and-go buyers like health-conscious millennials, on-the-go parents and snacking kids. Rollers come in a 0.9-ounce twin pack with each roller delivering 50 calories; twin packs come in an eight-count 10 x 6.25 x 2.75 inch case. Simple snacks, with simple ingredients, to simply life.

Crunchy Rollers

www.crunchyrollers.com