Resealable, Recyclable Nuts Container

Refuel and enjoy snack time anytime and anywhere with PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts, complete with a re-sealable snap-top lid that helps to lock in freshness. The new PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts are the perfect personal snack container that fit in convenient spots like cup holders and backpacks so you can easily snack wherever you are. Enjoy five varieties of PLANTERS nuts in the new Pop & Pour containers including Dry Roasted Peanuts, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Dry Roasted Sunflower Seed Kernels, Whole Cashews and Dry Roasted Almonds. PLANTERS Pop & Pour nuts are available in recyclable single pop jars and multipacks nationwide and online, starting July 2020.

The Kraft Heinz Company

www.kraftheinzcompany.com