S. Abraham & Sons Takes 2020 Foodservice Show Virtual

S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS), a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Company, will conduct its annual Foodservice Show virtually in 2020. Promoted items will include pre-booked and open stock items from the foodservice catalog.

Throughout August, retailers will access a portal to place orders, view items and images, and listen to manufacturer videos on product selections.

New to the foodservice arena this year will be the introduction of the SAS WinCup product offerings; Backyard Lemonade Bubbler program from Alligator Ice with three flavor varieties; Pretzel Fillers and Bagel Twists from J&J Snack Foods offering six varieties; three varieties of King’s Hawaiian Sliders from Deli Express and David’s Cookies Cookie Dough offering four flavor varieties; four hot sub varieties from Raybern’s including their specialty Philly Cheesesteak.

Dispensed beverage condiments from Beverage Solutions Group, San Luis Burritos from Deli Express, Pure Craft juice program from Sunny Sky and Papa Primo’s pizza from Orion Foods Systems are additional items available on promotion.

FreshBite Café and ‘Hot Off the Grill’ roller grill program, ‘Fresh from the Deli’ cooler program, and SAS signature ‘Beantown’ and ‘Joe Coffee’ programs will be featured in the Foodservice promotional catalog.

SAS is pleased to offer its foodservice show in a virtual format for 2020. The show is represented by 30 manufacturers presenting approximately 780 item selections.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area expands from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Company and SAS have six distribution centers serving 17 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.