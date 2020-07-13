7-Eleven Opens 71,100th Store

7-Eleven announced its 71,100th store, which opened in Seoul, South Korea.

“7-Eleven’s iconic orange, green and red stripes are easily recognized in 17 countries around the world,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “The company got its start because an entrepreneurial ice dock employee saw his customers had a need and came up with a creative way to serve them. A lot has changed in how, when and where 7-Eleven does business. But one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to put customers at the forefront of all we do.”

Convenience retailing and 7–Eleven were born in Dallas, Texas, in 1927 when “Uncle Johnny” Jefferson Green, an employee of The Southland Ice Company (now 7–Eleven Inc.), had the bright idea to start selling bread, milk and eggs from an ice dock after local grocery stores were closed. In 1946, with stores open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., the name was changed to 7-Eleven. Stores started staying open around the clock in 1971.

Today, a 7-Eleven store opens somewhere in the world approximately every 3.5 hours, with each one carrying 7-Eleven brand favorites along with exclusive items created to appeal to local tastes. With plans for master franchisees to open stores in India and Cambodia soon, 7-Eleven and its master franchisees and area licensees remain focused on their role as a good corporate citizens as they grows, addressing social and environmental issues important to customers and the communities in which they live and work.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.