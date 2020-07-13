BIC VP of Field Sales Convenience Pat Cordle Announces Retirement

Following 34 years at BIC, Pat Cordle, Vice President – Field Sales Convenience will retire on Nov. 1, 2020.

Jason Rice, Vice President of Commercial Capabilities, will succeed him, taking over leadership of the BIC sales team serving the convenience channel across the U.S.

Cordle joined BIC in 1986 in the role of Retail Sales Representative, taking on 13 roles on BIC’s Sales and Marketing teams during his tenure. He began working in his current role in 2009. Over the course of his career, Cordle has called on every customer BIC has, across all categories.

“Pat is beloved by team members across the organization,” said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. “Although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Pat, I want to publicly thank him for his service and dedication to serving our customers over the past 34 years.”

Cordle’s commitment to the convenience store industry is legendary. He has served on multiple boards, including the Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). He also played a great role in many initiatives, including the inauguration of Top Women in Convenience in 2013, which has honored more than 300 female leaders in the convenience industry.

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide.

Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more.