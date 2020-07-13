Dunkin’ Tests Bubble Tea, Other Summer Drinks

The drinks are available at select locations in Massachusetts through Aug. 18.

The drinks include Popping Bubble Iced Tea and Dunkin’ Refreshers, Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers, Summer Shandies, Bubble Iced Coffee and Tea and Layered Iced Tea.

Bubble tea was invented in Taiwan in the 1980s and quickly gaining popularity worldwide. It typically has a tea base blended with milk or fruit juices and a bottom filled with tapioca pearls, also known as boba, or popping bubbles.

Dunkin’s version of the drink is the Popping Bubble Iced Tea, which consists of a classic iced green tea paired with strawberry popping bubbles.

Certain locations of the chain will also be testing out Bubble Iced Coffee and Tea, as well as Dunkin’ Refreshers, Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers, Summer Shandies, and Layered Iced Tea, according to MassLive.

In a release announcing the new Refreshers last month, Dunkin’s Vice President for Marketing Strategy Jill Nelson said that summer is the “perfect time” for the new drinks to debut.

“Dunkin’ has been there to keep our guests running during these difficult months. Now, with the start of summer, it’s the perfect time for something fresh and exciting to energize and enliven people again,” she said. “With a combination of iced green tea, B vitamins, and bright bursts of flavor, Dunkin’ Refreshers stand apart as the perfect, new choice to help anyone get their glow back.”