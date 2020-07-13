Noise Canceling Beverage

Powered by an organic, cannabis-free plant formulation, Zero dB Noise Canceling wellness beverage is designed to help consumers filter out everyday stressors and to quiet mental noise. Zero dB is sourced from non-cannabis plant extracts, including echinacea, liverwort, helichrysum and licorice root, all of which have naturally occurring cannabinoids. Made with organic and non-GMO ingredients, the carbonated, low-calorie beverage is available in two varieties, original formula and +energy. Zero dB will be available for purchase at multiple national retailers later this year with a six-pack of 355-milliliter cans for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $29.99.

Ikkuma Inc.

www.drinkzerodb.com