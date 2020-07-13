Pilot Flying J Extends Push4Points Rewards Program

Points earned can be used at Pilot and Flying J travel centers to save on food, beverages and other in-store items.

Pilot Flying J announced that it’s extended its Push4Points rewards program through the end of September.

Since its launch in April, Push4Points has helped professional drivers save money in-stores by earning more points on diesel fuel purchases each month — up to four reward points per gallon.

Professional drivers can activate now in the Pilot Flying J app to reach maximum earnings for the month after just six fills. These points can be used at Pilot and Flying J travel centers to save on food, beverages and other in-store items.

Overall, the program continues to be positively received by the pro driver community and fleet operators, especially during these challenging times.

Opting into the program each month is easy. Here’s how it works:

Activate: Download or open the Pilot Flying J app and push the activate button at the beginning of each month to get started.

Fill Up: Make a qualifying fill of 75+ commercial diesel gallons in a single transaction and increase your earning level once per day.

Earn Points: For every qualifying fill, drivers earn an additional .5 points per gallon. That’s 4 ppg in just 6 fills!

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.