Conveneince store chain Charge Up is set to continue its rapid growth after climbing from one to 40 stores in just 10 years.

CStore Decisions magazine is recognizing Charge Up convenience stores as a Chain to Watch in the year ahead. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with young executive entrepreneur Irfan Tejani, the president and CEO of Tejani Holdings Inc., the parent company of Charge Up, about his path in growing Charge Up from one to 40 locations in just 10 years, as well his growth plans for the future and his advice for other young executives.