Executing a Safer Foodservice Program

An exclusive webinar hosted by the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization (YEO) addresses food safety and other c-store considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised a new set of standards to keep your customers and employees safe. These recommendations include washing hands after touching an item or surface in a public place that may be frequently touched by other people, as well as before touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth. They also include packaging traditionally loosely sold items such as doughnuts, muffins and cookies.

And there is so much more convenience store retailers need to know.

Recent USDA research conducted in test kitchens found that participants did not even attempt to wash their hands 70-75% of the time when it was required.

When they did, many participants did not scrub their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Other errors included not wetting their hands with water before applying soap and not drying their hands with a clean or one-use towel.

While the food safety rules in place today are solid in terms of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the problem is that not everyone follows them. To learn more about what you can do to keep your customers safe, join the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executive Organization (YEO) as we present an exclusive webinar to guide convenience stores through the “new normal.” The webinar will take place Wednesday, July 29 at 2 pm.

In this webinar, you will hear from three experts who have been at the forefront of foodservice innovation and serve as leaders in developing processes to sell safe food.

Speakers for this event include:

* Joy Almekies, Senior Director Food Services, Global Partners

* Gus Olympidis, President and CEO, Family Express

* Jessica Williams, Founder & CEO, Food Forward Thinking

This year’s virtual experience of the 2020 NAG/YEO Conference will be spread out over eight weeks beginning July 29 and continuing every Wednesday at 2 PM EST through September 16.

The NAG and YEO events provide the convenience store industry one of the most exclusive environments for small, mid-sized and family-owned retailers to interact with each other and share ideas. Store owners and executive decision makers are encouraged to register for this free series.

Join our virtual series and get the answers to these questions:

What steps can I take to prepare for future pandemic outbreaks?

How can I leave a lasting impact in our new world reality?

What is the best way to navigate the changing laws on consumers’ data protection rights?

What makes a great leader and how can I get ahead in my career?

How do I keep employees around?

What is blockchain technology and how do I utilize it?

