Ferrero USA Announces New Georgia Distribution Center

The new facility, projected to begin operating by early September, will add 250 local jobs, furthering the company‘s rapid North American expansion.

Ferrero USA, part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, announced the opening of a new distribution center in McDonough, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta.

The newly constructed facility located at 875 Highway 42 South is 728,000 square feet and projected to begin operating by early September. The company anticipates that its new distribution center will add 250 local jobs.

In recent months, Ferrero has expanded its North American headquarters in New Jersey and opened two new distribution centers in Pennsylvania and Arizona, as well as assumed management of two manufacturing plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Ill. The McDonough facility adds capacity for Ferrero to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch, throughout North America. Over time, the facility will distribute other Ferrero brands, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder, to support overall company growth.

“Ferrero is committed to continue growing in the U.S.,” said Paul Chibe, president and CEO, Ferrero North America, “The McDonough distribution center will help us bring our products to more people in the market, and will bring great employment opportunities to the people of Henry County at a crucial time.”

DHL Supply Chain North America will provide warehouse services for Ferrero’s new distribution center, including shipment consolidation, packaging, distribution, and inventory management.

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. It’s grown from a bakery in Alba into the third-largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands that are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio. It’s proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and nine plants and warehouses in North America.