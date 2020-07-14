Kids’ Superfood Cereals

Kashi enlisted its Kashi Kids Crew to create two new superfood cereals for its Kashi by Kids line where every product is created by kids, for kids. Available in Chocolate and Berry, the cereals deliver four grams of protein, single-digit sugar and superfood ingredients such as berries, lentils and cocoa. Both cereals are Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic. To engage the brand’s younger audience, Kashi is bringing back cereal box nostalgia with mad libs and games on the back of boxes. Kashi will celebrate the launch by sharing their favorite ways to enjoy the new cereals through social media with a video from the Kids Crew.

