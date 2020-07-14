Sugar-Free Moscow Mule

Reed’s Inc. launched its first-ever alcoholic beverage: Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule, a naturally brewed, ready-to-drink (RTD) ginger mule made in partnership with Full Sail Brewing Co., Oregon’s award-winning craft brewer. A sugar-free, keto-friendly take on the trendy cocktail, Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule is packed with Real, fresh ginger root and made through a handcrafted brewing and fermentation process. The new Zero Sugar Classic Mule contains 7% alcohol, and a light-spice flavor profile with no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs or caffeine. Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule is currently available at retailers nationwide for $10.99 per four-pack, with pipelined expansion in grocery and convenience stores.

