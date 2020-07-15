7-Eleven Debuts Individual My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Packs

A new two-pack, designed for the c-store chain, contains My/Mo Mochi premium ice cream balls in Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango flavors for $2.99.

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 19, 7-Eleven introduced a delicious new way to celebrate a day devoted to all things ice cream: My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream balls.

A new two-pack, designed especially for the grab-and-go market, contains two individual My/Mo Mochi premium ice cream balls in fan-favorite flavors, Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango, wrapped in sweet, pillowy mochi dough. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $2.99 per two-pack at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

“My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream makes customers’ mouths water (and hearts melt),” said Brooke Hodierne, vice president of merchandising. “Introducing this new deliciousness to stores marks an exciting and important addition to 7-Eleven’s ice cream selection. We know that younger consumers are looking for craveable snacking on-the go experiences that are new and different. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a quick, convenient way to satisfy anyone’s cravings for a fun, portable treat.”

Mochi first appeared in gourmet grocery stores as frozen colorful balls enticing curious customers to free-standing mini-freezers in the grab-and-go area. Today, the mochi ice cream phenomenon is exploding in the U.S.

“Snackers everywhere have embraced the unique and delicious snacking sensation that comes with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. It has always been our mission to bring mochi to the masses, and this new two-pack available at 7-Eleven is the next step in the mainstreaming of mochi,” said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. “The snacking culture continues to grow, and our goal is to introduce new generations of snackers to this great frozen treat. My/Mo’s expansion to 7-Eleven stores meets our fans where they are and makes it easier for them to get their favorite frozen snack for a ‘mouth-boggling’ experience.”

National Ice Cream Day has been around since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation naming July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. Seems about right since July is the busiest production month of the year for ice cream-makers, and Americans love their frozen treats. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream a year.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.