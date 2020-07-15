Love’s Asks Customers to Round Up the Change for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Through Oct. 3, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at any Love’s location to help sick and injured children in their local communities.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is asking customers to “Round Up the Change” to support Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

From July 14 to Oct. 3, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at any of Love’s more than 520 locations across the country to help sick and injured children in their local communities.

The company has asked customers to round up their change for years to support CMN Hospitals but is starting this campaign early and extending it through the company’s traditional campaign this year for two reasons:

To increase funds raised for sick and injured children during the COVID-19 pandemic

To assist in the federal change shortage due to the limited supply because of COVID-19 production shortages

According to NACS, the coin shortage is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on government operations and consumer spending habits. Production of coins has been down at the U.S. Mint because of stay-at-home measures meant to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. At the same time, fewer coins in circulation means the Federal Reserve’s coin inventory has dropped below normal levels.

“COVID-19 has dramatically impacted everyday life, and we’re going to partner with our customers to fight it and help sick and injured children through our continued support of CMN,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s.

Round Up the Change precedes this year’s full-blown CMN Hospitals campaign, which will begin Aug. 31. Since 1999, Love’s and its customers have raised more than $31 million for CMN Hospitals, including nearly $4 million in 2019.

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.