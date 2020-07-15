Yesway Celebrates Local Heroes Through 24/7 Day

Yesway is joining convenience retailers across the country to recognize and celebrate our local heroes through 24/7 Day 2020.

24/7 Day, which is held every year on July 24, recognizes first responders, medical personnel, and all American Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock, 24/7, serving communities and ensuring people in need do not face emergencies alone.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the annual event helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross and highlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting local heroes in the communities they serve.

Convenience stores are truly community stores. 93% of Americans currently live within 10 minutes of one of America’s 152,720 convenience stores. The industry serves 165 million customers per day, sells 80% of fuel purchased in the country, and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

Yesway is supporting 24/7 Day 2020 this year by offering a free fountain, frozen, or coffee beverage of any size to police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers who visit any of its Yesway or Allsup’s store locations on July 24.

Yesway also encourages community members to take part in this day by sharing stories and appreciation for local community heroes on social media using the hashtag #247Day.

“At Yesway, we believe that we have a duty to support the communities we serve,” said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and all of our c-store industry colleagues to celebrate 24/7 Day and are grateful for the first responders, police, fire, medical personnel, and American Red Cross volunteers who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day. Every community has its share of these true difference makers, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the terrific work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup’s, we would like to thank our hometown heroes on 24/7 Day 2020.”

“We also want to use this occasion to show our appreciation to the thousands of Yesway and Allsup’s frontline heroes who have also worked assiduously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as essential employees alongside our local community heroes and the American Red Cross, by rewarding them with free dispensed beverages throughout the week of July 24 to July 31,” Trkla added.

People face emergencies every day, including in the communities that Yesway serves:

On average, more than 30,000 people a day receive assistance from the American Red Cross, whether they need lifesaving blood, relief after a disaster, support with the challenges of military life, skills that save lives, or international humanitarian aid.

Every Red Cross donation helps change lives and 90 cents of every dollar the American Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

“Each day, families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” said Don Herring, chief development officer for the American Red Cross. “That’s why we are so grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope you will join us on 24/7 Day 2020, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who help when it’s needed most.”

“The NACS Foundation is proud to partner with Yesway to support the American Red Cross, its volunteers and the first responders who support our communities 24/7,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director at the NACS Foundation. “Convenience stores are often seen as the first supporters to first responders — serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis and ensuring that fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers seeking a return to normalcy. That’s why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and—importantly—is committed to amplifying our industry’s reach and impact of its positive charitable efforts in communities across the country.”

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Clovis, N.M. Yesway’s fast-growing portfolio currently consists of 407 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 600 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.