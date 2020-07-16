Cumberland Farms Offers National Ice Cream Day Discount

On July 19, customers can get $1 off any pint of the brand’s Ultimate Scoop Ice Cream flavors, including the latest addition, Rapturous Raspberry Burst.

Cumberland Farms, part of the EG America family, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day July 19 by offering customers $1 off any of the brand’s Ultimate Scoop Ice Cream flavors.

On National Ice Cream Day, customers can text the word SCOOPS to 64827 to receive $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops — for a price of $4.49 per pint versus the regular price of $5.49 per pint — at any of Cumberland Farms’ nearly 600 locations across the Northeast and Florida.

Existing members of the text database will receive the coupon on the morning of July 19 automatically, and the offer is redeemable through July 21.

Ultimate Scoops come in a variety of flavors, ranging from Doughlicious Cookie Dough to Peanut Butter Persuasion, as well as the brand’s latest addition, Rapturous Raspberry Burst, which is a combination of rich and indulgent raspberry ice cream, swirls of red raspberry, and decadent chunks of dark chocolate.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 store in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.