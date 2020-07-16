ExxonMobil to Offer AARP Members Fuel and C-Store Rewards

AARP members who enroll in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program and link their AARP membership account will earn points on purchases at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil locations.

ExxonMobil announced that it will provide AARP members with enhanced benefits in the form of fuel and convenience store rewards points.

As part of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program, AARP members will earn four cents in points per gallon on fuel and three cents in points per dollar spent on convenience store and car wash purchases at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S.

“We’re excited to offer these benefits to the over 38 million AARP members and welcome them into our loyalty family,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “As more people get back on the road, members will be able to put those loyalty points to good use for both fuel and convenience store items. Additionally members can use our Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app as a great option for easy and secure contactless payment.”

“AARP members will be thrilled to learn that ExxonMobil is providing benefits designed to save them money at the pump, car wash and at convenience stores at Exxon and Mobil sites,” said Angela Jones, SVP Lifestyle, AARP Services. “As more consumers are traveling by car, AARP members will be able to take advantage of their new benefits provided by ExxonMobil.”

Overall, AARP members will receive one additional point more than standard Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members. Additionally, those who enroll will receive other benefits including:

After their first fuel purchase, new Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members will earn a 200-point sign-up bonus which equals $2 in savings.

Every three months, members will receive double the points on a fuel purchase for a single fill-up on AARP member days.

Those who achieve Premium Status1 will earn seven points per gallon as opposed to the standard six points per gallon on purchases of Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline.

All additional Exxon Mobil Rewards+ offers will stack for AARP members.

When using the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, AARP members will reduce physical contact with the pump, not needing to swipe a credit card or touch the pin pad. In addition, the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app was developed to provide customers with the highest level of payment security, reducing concerns around credit card skimming and data theft at the pump.

AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin.