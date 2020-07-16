Kwik Chek Donates Over $10,000 to United Way

All funds raised inside Kwik Chek stores will stay local and go directly to United Way chapters in the counties in which the money was raised.

Kwik Chek has raised and donated more than $10,000 for United Way to help those impacted by COVID-19.

In partnership with sister company McCraw Oil, Kwik Chek joined the #TexansHelpingTexans and #OklahomansHelpingOklahomans initiative and pledged to match the first $5,000 raised. With $5,471 raised by customers through in-store donations, Kwik Chek’s fundraising for United Way has reached a total of $10,471.

“Guided by our motto, ‘Leave ‘em better,’ we are passionate about supporting the local communities in which we serve,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek. “Now more than ever, it’s important for able-businesses to do everything they can to lift up their neighbors. United Way’s mission to improve lives by mobilizing the power of communities to advance the common good aligns perfectly with the intentions of this campaign.”

