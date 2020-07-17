Bee K’onscious Artisanal Honey is sourced from the finest beekeepers around the world, with a QR-coded label that allows customers to scan and trace the honey to the single beekeeper who produced it. The “hive to home” honey brand has partnered with TagOne, a provider of blockchain technology custom built for the natural products industry, to ensure the source of the jar is producing 100% pure, unfiltered, unpasteurized, non-blended honey. Bee K’onscious only partners with beekeepers that maintain ethical and sustainable beekeeping practices. The company is also committed to packaging their honey in glass jars and shipping to customers using only recyclable, corrugated packaging.

Bee K’onscious Artisanal Honey

(833) 425-7466

[email protected]

www.bkshoney.com