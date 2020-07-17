Pilot Company Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America With Round-Up Campaign

This is Pilot Company’s second round-up campaign this month in an effort to make a positive impact while responding to the nationwide coin shortage.

Pilot Company announced a new in-store round-up campaign to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The campaign, which will run through July 27, will aid the organization’s ongoing efforts to serve kids, families and communities in need, especially now as it adapts its services in the midst of COVID-19.

While more than 1,000 Clubs are currently open to offer childcare for essential workers, COVID-19 has forced nearly half of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to close their doors in a traditional fashion. To ensure the organization is still able to help kids and families in communities with the greatest need, more than 3,000 Clubs nationwide are offering a range of services such as virtual academic programming, activity kits for pickup and providing meals to children who are out of school.

“For nearly 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided youth with the services, stability and support they need to succeed,” said James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Company. “As a long-time valued partner of Pilot Company, we appreciate the commitment of Boys & Girls Clubs to serving children in our communities. Thanks to the generosity of our guests, Boys & Girls Clubs will be able to help youth across the country stay connected and keep learning in these uncertain times.”

Throughout the two-week campaign, customers are invited to visit any of the 700 company-operated stores to participate, including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, Stamart and Pride locations. Customers will be prompted at checkout to round-up their purchase or make a donation of another amount. When customers donate, 100% of the proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its continued efforts with youth development and community services.

“We are so thankful to the Pilot Company for supporting children, families and communities as they navigate this difficult time in 2020,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Because of Pilot’s commitment, we can continue to help ensure all youth have equitable access to opportunities to learn and grow in a safe, online environment while they prepare to return to school.”

This is Pilot Company’s second round-up campaign this month in an effort to make a positive impact while responding to the nationwide coin shortage. While Pilot Company continues to provide change as appropriate, the round-up option provides a simple way for customers to instead donate their change.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.