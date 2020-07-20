7-Eleven to Donate Nearly One Million Bottles of Juice to Feeding America

7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed Juices are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and come in refreshing flavors like Blackberry, Melon and Pink Pomegranate.

7-Eleven announced that it will donate more than $1.2 million in 7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed Juices to Feeding America this summer — nearly one million 11.2-ounce bottles of USDA-certified organic, non-GMO juice, including refreshing flavors like Blackberry, Melon and Pink Pomegranate.

Part of its private brand line of premium better-for-you beverage options, these juices are rich in vitamins and nutrients, have no added sugar and are not made from concentrate.

“Since 1927, 7-Eleven has been a lifeline for the communities we serve — with an unwavering commitment to provide our customers with the essentials they need when they need them,” said Jack Stout, SVP of Merchandising and Demand Chain. “We are proud to partner with Feeding America to help communities facing hunger during these uncertain times.”

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country. In collaboration with 7-Eleven, Feeding America will distribute approximately 46,000 cases of 7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed juice to 21 member food banks in 13 states. From Spokane, Wash., to Orlando, Fla., 7-Eleven is honored to help individuals and families across the country stay hydrated this summer.

“We are grateful for 7-Eleven’s commitment to donate much needed product to Feeding America member food banks,” said Tony Pupillo, Managing Director of Retail Food Industry Partnerships at Feeding America. “The need for food assistance is even greater this summer due to the pandemic, but this donation will help our neighbors who struggle to put food on their tables.”

This contribution joins 7-Eleven’s recent gift to Feeding America this summer of one million meals in honor of its 93rd birthday on July 11. Even though 7-Eleven Day was a little different this year, all 33 million 7Rewards loyalty program members can still cool off with one free medium Slurpee drink, redeemable any day in July through the 7-Eleven app.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.